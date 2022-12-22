UrduPoint.com

Not All New START Mechanisms Operate After COVID Restrictions - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Not all mechanisms of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) operate after the COVID restrictions, and sanctions on any military contacts also complicate the situation, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"Currently, only the START Treaty has been preserved from the entire set of arms control instruments.

However, after the COVID restrictions not all the mechanisms of this agreement operate as it was intended before the signing of the agreements. Sanction restrictions, thoughtlessly imposed by European countries on any military contacts, have also been adding to problems," Gerasimov said told a briefing of foreign military attaches.

According to the defense ministry official, the actual collapse of the arms control system established in previous decades was the result of Western actions.

