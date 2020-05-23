Not All Russians Imprisoned in US Tested for COVID-19 - Ambassador Antonov

Not every Russian citizen imprisoned in the United States was able to get tested for COVID-19, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Not every Russian citizen imprisoned in the United States was able to get tested for COVID-19, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, not all Russians received the COVID-19 test," Antonov said during a teleconference hosted by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Russia repeatedly asked the US government to give those imprisoned an opportunity to go back home, he added.

The ambassador said the release of these citizens remains the main goal of Russian diplomatic missions in the US.