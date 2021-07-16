UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Not All Suspects In Haitian Leader's Killing Knew About Plot - Colombia's Duque

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Not All Suspects in Haitian Leader's Killing Knew About Plot - Colombia's Duque

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Not all retired Colombian military suspected of involvement in the assassination of Haitian leader Jovenel Moise were aware of the planned crime, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Thursday.

The Haitian authorities believe the group, which killed President Moise, included 26 Colombians, some of them retired soldiers, and two US citizens of Haitian descent.

"Everything points to ... that among those people ... who arrived in Haiti, there was a group of people who ... were unaware [of the planned crime] as well as other people who were engaged in the most serious events and [whose actions] led to, of course, to .

.. the killing of Haiti's president," Duque told Colombia's La FM radio.

There were only a few people involved in the operation who were informed of its true objective, the Colombian leader added.

According to the radio, the families of the ex-military and other former soldiers say the suspects were recruited to work in Haiti as Moise's security detail, not to assassinate him

Who On July 7, a group of assassins shot Moise dead at his residence and wounded his wife.

Related Topics

Dead Wife Colombia Haiti July All

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

26 minutes ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.