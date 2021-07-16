MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Not all retired Colombian military suspected of involvement in the assassination of Haitian leader Jovenel Moise were aware of the planned crime, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Thursday.

The Haitian authorities believe the group, which killed President Moise, included 26 Colombians, some of them retired soldiers, and two US citizens of Haitian descent.

"Everything points to ... that among those people ... who arrived in Haiti, there was a group of people who ... were unaware [of the planned crime] as well as other people who were engaged in the most serious events and [whose actions] led to, of course, to .

.. the killing of Haiti's president," Duque told Colombia's La FM radio.

There were only a few people involved in the operation who were informed of its true objective, the Colombian leader added.

According to the radio, the families of the ex-military and other former soldiers say the suspects were recruited to work in Haiti as Moise's security detail, not to assassinate him

Who On July 7, a group of assassins shot Moise dead at his residence and wounded his wife.