Not All Ukrainians Support Anti-Russian Narrative - Former Opposition Leader Medvedchuk

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Not all Ukrainians support an anti-Russian narrative and Russophobia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claims that he represents a united nation are untrue, former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk told RT.

"Zelenskyy claims to represent a united nation but that is a myth invented out of thin air. This unity has been built thanks to bayonets. He represents Ukraine, claiming the Ukrainian people have come together and stand strong in terms of anti-Russian narrative and yobbish Russophobia," Medvedchuk said.

"This is not true. Apart from the 'anti-Russia,' there are people in Ukraine who are afraid to talk about it publicly, but they have never supported the nature and content of the relationship between Ukraine and Russia that has emerged today.

These people are Ukrainians. Just like me," he said.

In 2021, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of the country's accession to the EU, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest. Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest and was removed from the post of co-chairman of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party.

In April 2022, Medvedchuk was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Zelenskyy's order. In September 2022, he was released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev.

