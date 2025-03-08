'Not Clicking' - Top Seed Zverev Crashes Out In Indian Wells Opener
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) World number two Alexander Zverev, beaten by Tallon Griekspoor in his Indian Wells opener, said "terrible" play has pushed thoughts of supplanting Jannik Sinner atop the rankings out of his mind.
Zverev was the top seed in the prestigious ATP Masters event in the California desert as world number one Sinner serves a belated three-month drugs ban.
Zverev, runner-up to Sinner at the Australian Open, said the Italian's enforced absence had at first had him harboring ideas of climbing to the top. But they are fading with his game.
"Now it's less, because I'm just playing terrible," said Zverev, who made early exits at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Acapulco before his disastrous Indian Wells showing.
He's the first Indian Wells men's top seed to lose his opening match since Andy Murray in 2017.
"I have to find my game before thinking about that, because to become world number one you have to win tournaments," Zverev said.
"I'm not past getting first, second round at the moment. So I need to figure that out first."
Zverev said he had no specific explanation for his drop in form since the Australian Open.
In a pre-tournament press conference he had pointed to illness in two of the three weeks of his "rough South American swing".
But after falling 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) to 43rd-ranked Griekspoor -- who had lost six of their prior seven encounters -- he said he simply wasn't playing well enough.
"I'm not playing a level that I want to play, definitely not playing anywhere near what I played in Australia," he said.
After winning the first set against Griekspoor Zverev had rallied from 2-5 down in the second to lead 6-5, but he was broken as he served for the match.
He fought off five match points in the 12th game of the third set, converting his fifth break point of the game to force the final tiebreaker in which he could hold off Griekspoor no longer.
"He played a good match," Zverev said. "There's no question about that. But I have to look at myself a little bit."
He said his first serve needs work along with his play from the back of the court.
"It's everything," he said. "I keep working, but right now it's not clicking."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
More Stories From World
-
'Not clicking' - top seed Zverev crashes out in Indian Wells opener23 seconds ago
-
Two dead, nearly 230 sickened in US measles outbreak: authorities28 seconds ago
-
Ex-Cyclone Alfred sparks flood warnings in eastern Australia34 seconds ago
-
Ten dead, hundreds evacuated in Argentina floods20 minutes ago
-
Top-seeded Zverev crashes out to Griekspoor in Indian Wells opener20 minutes ago
-
Greek government survives no-confidence vote over 2023 train inferno20 minutes ago
-
Mainz ease past Moenchengladbach to go third in Bundesliga20 minutes ago
-
From critic to investor: Trump welcomes crypto leaders to White House20 minutes ago
-
Guerrillas, dissidents and drug lords: Colombia's mixed bag of armed groups20 minutes ago
-
Trump threatens new Russia sanctions after strikes on Ukraine20 minutes ago
-
Griekspoor stuns top-seeded Zverev, avenges French Open defeat20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results20 minutes ago