Not Enough Charging Stations for Electric Cars Being Installed in EU - Auto Industry Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) President and Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday that not enough charging stations for electric cars are being installed in the countries of the European Union.

"Two thousand charging stations are installed every week in Europe, far less than 14,000 stations per week that experts believe will be needed to support the transition to electric vehicles or simply to service the vehicles that are taking to the roads more and more every day," de Meo told a press conference.

The president noted that there are still significant gaps between EU countries in the average rate of deployment of such charging stations, with some member states having achieved 30% of their target while others achieved only 5%.

About 50% of all charging stations installed in the EU member stations are in the Netherlands and Germany, he said.

In 2019, the European Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions in all sectors of the economy, including aviation, and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon-neutral target set for 2050.