UrduPoint.com

Not Enough Charging Stations For Electric Cars Being Installed In EU - Auto Industry Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Not Enough Charging Stations for Electric Cars Being Installed in EU - Auto Industry Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) President and Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday that not enough charging stations for electric cars are being installed in the countries of the European Union.

"Two thousand charging stations are installed every week in Europe, far less than 14,000 stations per week that experts believe will be needed to support the transition to electric vehicles or simply to service the vehicles that are taking to the roads more and more every day," de Meo told a press conference.

The president noted that there are still significant gaps between EU countries in the average rate of deployment of such charging stations, with some member states having achieved 30% of their target while others achieved only 5%.

About 50% of all charging stations installed in the EU member stations are in the Netherlands and Germany, he said.

In 2019, the European Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions in all sectors of the economy, including aviation, and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon-neutral target set for 2050.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Vehicles Germany Netherlands 2019 All Renault

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

5 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

5 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

5 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

6 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

5 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.