Not Enough Evidence Collected Yet in 2014 Vrbetice Explosions Case - Czech Official

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Not enough evidence has been collected so far to initiate a criminal case on the explosions of military depots in Vrbetice in 2014, Jiri Mazanek, the head of the Czech National Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, said on Wednesday.

Answering Czech Radio's question about why no charges have been filed in the case, Mazanek said that so far not enough evidence has been collected.

"We do not yet have enough evidence to initiate a criminal case. We are working to make this happen. [The deadline for finishing the investigation] depends on a number of international legal agreements, so it is difficult to say.

The end of the year would be fine. I do not exclude this," Mazanek said.

According to the official, the investigators have not received any information on the explosions from foreign intelligence services.

"I want to make it clear, we did not receive the data from anyone, either from the Americans or from any other special services. We found it out and checked it in cooperation with the [Czech] Security and Information Service," Mazanek emphasized.

