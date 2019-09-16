UrduPoint.com
'Not Entirely Clear' Who Attacked Saudi Oil Facilities - UN Special Envoy Griffiths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Monday that it is not entirely clear who was behind the weekend attack on Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Monday that it is not entirely clear who was behind the weekend attack on Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

"It's not entirely who was behind the attack, but the fact that Ansar Allah has claimed responsibility is bad enough," Griffiths said. "And whatever we will discover of the attack, it is a sure sign that Yemen seems to be moving even further away from the peace we all seek.

"

Griffiths warned that the attack increases the odds of conflict in the middle East and could have dangerous consequences beyond the region.

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field came under drone attacks that cut the kingdom's crude output in half to around 5.7 million barrels per day

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but US officials have claimed that intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents.

