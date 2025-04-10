Open Menu

Not Just Penguins On Antarctic Islands Hit By Trump Tariffs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A pair of sub-Antarctic volcanic islands unexpectedly hit by Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs may be the world's most inhospitable spot for international trade.

When Australia's remote, uninhabited outposts were slugged with US levies, memes of their best-known residents -- king penguins -- exploded on social media.

In fact, scientists say there is a lot more than penguins to the Heard and McDonald Islands territory, home to volcanoes and an "amazing" array of sea birds, elephant seals, mosses, grasses and herbs.

Even for hardened researchers, however, the islands, which lie 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) southwest of mainland Australia, are fearsomely wild.

They are not conducive to creating an industry for trade, nor for countries re-exporting goods to the United States in search of a tariff loophole.

No human is known to have set foot there since 2016, and access is allowed only with permission from the Australian government.

