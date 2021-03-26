MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that it was not the affair of the presidential administration to comment on the conditions of detention of convicts, including opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

On Wednesday, Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov, who coordinates his regional teams, reported a "sharp deterioration" in Navalny's health. Volkov said that Navalny suffered from "severe back pain" and could not step on his foot. On Thursday, the Russian detention authority said, citing results of a recent medical examination, that Navalny's health condition was assessed as satisfactory.

"This probably relates to the system of maintaining discipline and order in correctional facilities, and this is not the affair of the presidential administration to somehow comment on this," Peskov said.

When asked about access to healthcare in the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), the spokesman noted that there are some complaints from convicts, but the Kremlin is not aware about systemic problems in this area.

"Yesterday, we already discussed the same issues with you. This is not an affair of the presidential administration, this is a matter for the Federal Penitentiary Service [FPS]. There are, of course, some isolated complaints about persons in custody and convicts, but we are not aware of any systemic problems in the FPS system. But, of course, this is the issue that concerns the penal system," Peskov said.

Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term for repeatedly violating the terms of his probation. In 2014, Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. At the time, Navalny received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he checks in with the police in person at least twice a month.