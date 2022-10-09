'Not Many Elements' Left to Sanction, Estonian Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) It is becoming more and more difficult for the European Union to agree on new sanctions against Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to put the sanctions in place, And there are not many elements left that we can sanction. That's the problem," Kallas said in an interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday.

According to the Estonian prime minister, EU member states are finding it "harder and harder to keep the unity" over sanctions amid "the fatigue of the war" and "domestic problems kicking in.

On Thursday, the EU announced its eighth package of sanctions against Russia which, among other things, sets a framework for capping the price of Russian oil exports from December at a level coordinated by G7 allies.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the European Union to change its misguided sanctions policy toward Russia, saying on Thursday that the sanctions "have not delivered upon expectations" and that Europe "is slowly bleeding to death" amid the massive energy crisis.