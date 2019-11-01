UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Not On My List': Private California Firms Fight Fires, Raise Concerns

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:58 AM

'Not on my list': private California firms fight fires, raise concerns

Kris Brandini and his crew had just returned from four intense, non-stop days battling fires in western Los Angeles

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Kris Brandini and his crew had just returned from four intense, non-stop days battling fires in western Los Angeles.

They dashed to the neighborhood where wealthy residents like Arnold Schwarzenegger were fleeing their homes, then to the inferno that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential library, then back again.

But unlike state firefighters, Brandini was not concerned with protecting most of the exclusive residences lining these valleys.

He and his team are private firefighters.

"I only protect the houses that are on my list," he told AFP. "I don't just go there randomly -- that's the difference between me and the state firefighters.

"They go out and protect every house. I protect the houses that are actually enrolled in the program.

" Firms like Brandini's Firebreak Protection Systems hit the headlines last year when Kim Kardashian West revealed she had employed a company to shield her home outside Los Angeles from wildfire.

Some were troubled by the ethics of private-sector firefighting. Fees can reach as high as $25,000 per day for a dedicated, manned truck at your personal property -- a luxury only the elite can enjoy.

Brandini is sanguine about it.

"OK, that's a lot of money, but if you're sitting on a $10-million mansion that's uninsurable, it's nothing, right?" he said. "So do I spend the $25,000 and make sure it's OK at the end of this fire?""I'm there for them... If there's a fire in their area, I'm loading up and going there to make sure they're safe until the fire passes."

Related Topics

Fire Threatened Company Los Angeles Arnold Schwarzenegger Money From

Recent Stories

Washington Intends to Enhance Military Presence in ..

2 minutes ago

JUI-F's rally will be held after Friday prayers

15 minutes ago

International Day to "End Impunity for Crimes agai ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed by Unknown assailants in Sabirabad

2 minutes ago

Chile launches fresh talks to calm deadly unrest

2 minutes ago

The rapidly evolving digital landscape of Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.