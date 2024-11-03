'Not Safe' As Brazilian GP Qualifying Postponed Due To Heavy Rain
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A prolonged heavy rainstorm led to the postponement of qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday as deteriorating conditions and poor light ended the day's action at Interlagos.
The session was expected to be delayed until Sunday morning, in the hope that the weather improved, but forecasts have suggested that may not be a foregone conclusion.
As night began to fall, drivers waved to fans on the pit-wall -- giving the big crowd who had waited for more than two hours in the rain -- some reward for their patience.
Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali confirmed the postponement at 1950 GMT and praised the fans inside the circuit for their patience and support.
"First of all, the fans here are incredible," he told F1TV.
"But unfortunately, we cannot control the weather and it is just not safe to drive. It's as simple as that and problems too with the light make it worse so that's it.
"The plan now is to run in the morning and the final check will be made with a plan and details for the day."
He added: "I have to say the fans here are unique and we thank them for waiting so long, but it is impossible to race today."
