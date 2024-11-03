Open Menu

'Not Safe' As Brazilian GP Qualifying Postponed Due To Heavy Rain

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

'Not safe' as Brazilian GP qualifying postponed due to heavy rain

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A prolonged heavy rainstorm led to the postponement of qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday as deteriorating conditions and poor light ended the day's action at Interlagos.

The session has been delayed until Sunday morning, in the hope the weather improves, but forecasts have suggested that may not be a foregone conclusion.

Officials later said qualifying will take place on Sunday at 1030 GMT with the start of the race brought forward 90 minutes due to concerns over the weather and will get underway at 1530 GMT.

As night began to fall on Saturday, drivers waved to fans on the pit-wall -- giving the big crowd who had waited for more than two hours in the rain -- some reward for their patience.

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali confirmed the postponement at 1950 GMT and praised the fans inside the circuit for their patience and support.

"First of all, the fans here are incredible," he told F1TV.

"But unfortunately, we cannot control the weather and it is just not safe to drive. It's as simple as that and problems too with the light make it worse so that's it.

"The plan now is to run in the morning and the final check will be made with a plan and details for the day."

He added: "I have to say the fans here are unique and we thank them for waiting so long, but it is impossible to race today."

Related Topics

Weather Poor May Sunday All Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

2 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

11 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

11 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

11 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

12 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

12 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

12 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

12 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

12 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

12 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

12 hours ago

More Stories From World