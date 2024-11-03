'Not safe' as Brazilian GP qualifying postponed due to heavy rain

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A prolonged heavy rainstorm led to the postponement of qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday as deteriorating conditions and poor light ended the day's action at Interlagos.

The session has been delayed until Sunday morning, in the hope the weather improves, but forecasts have suggested that may not be a foregone conclusion.

Officials later said qualifying will take place on Sunday at 1030 GMT with the start of the race brought forward 90 minutes due to concerns over the weather and will get underway at 1530 GMT.

As night began to fall on Saturday, drivers waved to fans on the pit-wall -- giving the big crowd who had waited for more than two hours in the rain -- some reward for their patience.

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali confirmed the postponement at 1950 GMT and praised the fans inside the circuit for their patience and support.

"First of all, the fans here are incredible," he told F1TV.

"But unfortunately, we cannot control the weather and it is just not safe to drive. It's as simple as that and problems too with the light make it worse so that's it.

"The plan now is to run in the morning and the final check will be made with a plan and details for the day."

He added: "I have to say the fans here are unique and we thank them for waiting so long, but it is impossible to race today."