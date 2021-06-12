Not Single Case of Serious Side Effects Found Among 18Mln Vaccinated Russians - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday stated that no serious adverse effects had been detected during the entire vaccination campign, which has so far seen around 18 million Russians inoculated against COVID-19,

"In our country, by the way, this is a common phenomenon - people are so wary, I would say, of all such procedures.

But, in my opinion, after we have already vaccinated 18 million people and not a single serious case of complications, I think this is quite convincing proof that vaccination should go wider," Putin said at the State prize in Science and Technology awards ceremony.

He noted that vaccinations should not be a matter of concern for citizens.