'Not Too Late' To Prevent 'runaway Climate Change': EU

'Not too late' to prevent 'runaway climate change': EU

There is still time to prevent "runaway climate change" but only if the world implements carbon net zero policies, a EU's vice president in charge of climate action said Monday

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :There is still time to prevent "runaway climate change" but only if the world implements carbon net zero policies, a EU's vice president in charge of climate action said Monday.

"It's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change, but only if we act decisively now and all act together," Frans Timmermans tweeted after the release of an alarming report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

