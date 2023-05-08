UrduPoint.com

Not UN's Role To Decide Whether Syria Should Be Readmitted To Arab League - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Not UN's Role to Decide Whether Syria Should Be Readmitted to Arab League - Spokesperson

The UN does not speak on behalf of member states or regional groups, who make their own decisions, Secretary-General Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday when asked if Syria deserved to be reinstated by the Arab League

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The UN does not speak on behalf of member states or regional groups, who make their own decisions, Secretary-General Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday when asked if Syria deserved to be reinstated by the Arab League.

On Sunday, the Arab League states' foreign ministers announced that Syria, whose membership was suspended in 2011, would return to the organization.

"We don't speak for member states or regional groups who make their own decisions," Haq said during a press conference.

The UN is aware of the Arab League decision to reinstate Damascus as a member state of the organization, Haq said, noting the importance of basing engagement with Syria on advancing towards the fulfillment of resolution 2254 from 2015: Endorsing Road Map for Peace Process in Syria.

Haq said the UN would continue to seek a political solution for Syria involving a just and sustainable peace, that would benefit the people of Syria.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters in the country. More recently, some of those nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Syria and reopen their respective embassies.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest United Nations Syria Damascus Road Sunday 2015 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Zeyoudi welcomes International Investment Communit ..

Zeyoudi welcomes International Investment Community to AIM Global 2023 in Abu Dh ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Says Weapons Production Capacity Limited Due to ..

EU Says Weapons Production Capacity Limited Due to Outsourcing to Non-EU Countri ..

2 minutes ago
 MCCI for pre-marriage blood screening law for Thal ..

MCCI for pre-marriage blood screening law for Thalassemia prevention

2 minutes ago
 Mexican President Says Not Abandoning US Dollar as ..

Mexican President Says Not Abandoning US Dollar as Country's Reserve Currency

16 minutes ago
 Gwadar port surpasses other ports in Pakistan in s ..

Gwadar port surpasses other ports in Pakistan in shipping & processing of wheat

16 minutes ago
 Parliament will not bow to Imran's intimidation: R ..

Parliament will not bow to Imran's intimidation: Rana Sana

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.