UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The UN does not speak on behalf of member states or regional groups, who make their own decisions, Secretary-General Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday when asked if Syria deserved to be reinstated by the Arab League.

On Sunday, the Arab League states' foreign ministers announced that Syria, whose membership was suspended in 2011, would return to the organization.

"We don't speak for member states or regional groups who make their own decisions," Haq said during a press conference.

The UN is aware of the Arab League decision to reinstate Damascus as a member state of the organization, Haq said, noting the importance of basing engagement with Syria on advancing towards the fulfillment of resolution 2254 from 2015: Endorsing Road Map for Peace Process in Syria.

Haq said the UN would continue to seek a political solution for Syria involving a just and sustainable peace, that would benefit the people of Syria.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters in the country. More recently, some of those nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Syria and reopen their respective embassies.