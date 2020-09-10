UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Not Wasted: Sewage In Nepal Serves As Affordable Virus Warning Tool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:22 PM

Not wasted: Sewage in Nepal serves as affordable virus warning tool

A pungent smell hangs in the early morning air as researchers collect samples of sewage dumped into a river in Nepal -- a cost-effective way to trace the coronavirus spread for the resource-strapped Himalayan nation

Kathmandu (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A pungent smell hangs in the early morning air as researchers collect samples of sewage dumped into a river in Nepal -- a cost-effective way to trace the coronavirus spread for the resource-strapped Himalayan nation.

As the number of cases continues to rise worldwide, more countries are analysing wastewater for traces of the infectious disease to quickly identify which communities are experiencing an outbreak.

For impoverished Nepal, still recovering from a major 2015 earthquake and with its economy reeling from the pandemic's shattering impact on its crucial tourism sector, the sewage tests could become an affordable weapon in the virus fight.

"When you are limited in the resources that are available for testing and screening, this is a quick and easy way -- and a cheaper way -- of finding hotspots," said Dibesh Karmacharya, who co-founded Center for Molecular Dynamics Nepal, the NGO leading the research.

"Then you can go and do extensive screening there." With some cases asymptomatic, the community-wide nature of the testing, rather than at an individual level, could help pick up the disease in places where it may not appear to be present.

The World Health Organization's Nepal representative, Jos Vandelaer, described it as an "early warning system".

In other countries where testing has been done, positive samples were found three to seven days before coronavirus symptoms were visible, he said.

- Surveillance tool - Karmacharya's organisation is well versed in using effluent to trace diseases.

The centre in 2018 sampled wastewater for typhoid in areas where there have been vaccinations in a study with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In June, its researchers started testing sewage samples for Covid-19 in the Kathmandu Valley and detected the pathogen at two of four sites.

Infections in Nepal have surged since the lockdown in the nation of 28 million people was lifted in July.

The country has recorded an average of 1,000 new infections each day since August, for a total of more than 48,000 cases.

The government's Nepal Health Research Council has now partnered with the centre to test sewage in Lalitpur district, which has reported more than 1,000 cases, near the capital Kathmandu.

"Once we have the findings, we are planning to coordinate with the government and take it forward as a nationwide campaign," Council chief Pradip Gyanwali told AFP.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Technology Lalitpur Kathmandu Jos Nepal May June July August 2015 2018 From Government Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs19.5m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles: V ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue to take steps for peace, st ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt issues notification for reopening of schoo ..

2 minutes ago

Four injured in accident in Muzaffargarh

7 minutes ago

Aussie Open aspiring for up to half-full stadiums

7 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,363 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.