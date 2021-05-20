UrduPoint.com
Not Yet Safe To Restart International Travel: WHO Europe Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

International travel should still be avoided as progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile", the World Health Organization's Europe director told a press conference on Thursday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :International travel should still be avoided as progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile", the World Health Organization's Europe director told a press conference on Thursday.

"Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel," Hans Kluge said.

