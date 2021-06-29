UrduPoint.com
Note On Putting Ex-Director Of Outlawed FBK Transferred To Interpol - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Note on Putting ex-Director of Outlawed FBK Transferred to Interpol - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The note on putting Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) (outlawed in Russia and founded by jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny), on the international wanted list is transferred to the Interpol, his lawyer Vladimir Voronin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The decree on the international wanted list of Ivan states that the materials should be sent to Interpol. In general, this is the standard procedure for carrying out an arrest in absentia," the lawyer said.

The Nagatinsky district court will make a decision on Zhdanov's case on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

