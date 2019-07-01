Noted progressive writer Ashfaq Saleem Mirza lauded as a living legend

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Noted writer and scholar of philosophy Ashfaq Saleem Mirza Monday was honored as living legend for his life long struggle and matchless contributions to the literature of philosophy here in a ceremony organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

A large number of friends, literacy colleagues and members of civil society gathered to pay tributes to Ashfaq Saleem Mirza.

The panellists while speaking at the event under the theme of 'Tribute to a living legend program: Celebrating Life and Work of 'Ashfaq Saleem Mirza', urged the universities to honor Ashfaq's work with a doctorate degree as his work merit to be recognized and honored with at least one doctorate degree.

Dr. Iqbal Afaqi, eminent critic and author said Ashfaq Mirza was an incredible personality of strength and patience, who gave confidence to his colleagues and friends in their difficult times.

He said Hegel's (a German philosopher) philosophical literature was beautifully translated by Ashfaq Mirza in such a way that a common person could understand and learn Hegel's philosophical thoughts.

Mirza was among very few personalities who wrote on German Historicism, he added.

Kishwar Naheed, renowned urdu poet said Ashfaq was a punctual and disciplined personality and she learned a lot from his intellect and philosophical thoughts.

Talking to the audience, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI said our society was in moral debt trap and SDPI's tributes to a living legend series program was an attempt to overcome this moral debt trap.

He said the work and contribution of Ashfaq Saleem Mirza, especially in the literature of philosophy, was commendable and should be remembered.

"Those who wanted to understand Falsafa (Philosophy), especially the young generation, must learn and benefit from the worthy work of Ashfaq Mirza", he added.

Ashfaq Saleem Mirza, while thanking the panelists for their thoughts said Pakistan was suffering with such a situation which he never witnessed in his 76 years life.

He said, however, he was optimist that every chaos sometimes led towards betterment.

At the closing ceremony, SDPI's Life Time Achievement Award was presented to Ashfaq Saleem Mirza by Ahmed Saleem, noted poet senior Advisor education & Religious Diversity, SDPI.