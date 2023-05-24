(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden has not changed his position on the sale of F-16s to Turkey and wants to move forward with a potential agreement, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

�Asked whether Congress has indicated that it would approve such a sale regardless of the results of Turkey's election, Kirby said, "I am not aware of any assurances one way or another about it."

"The president's position has not changed, we still would like to move forward on that," Kirby added. "Nothing's changed about his desire to move forward on the F-16s.

"

Last October, Turkey requested to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets in a proposed $20 billion deal, but a final agreement has been stalled amid multiple disputes between Ankara and Washington, including Turkey's obstruction of Sweden's NATO accession.

In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Washington had offered that Ankara buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. However, the deal needs approval of the US Congress.