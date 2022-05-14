Nothing has changed about Turkey's standing in NATO following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Finland's and Sweden's plans to join the alliance, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Nothing has changed about Turkey's standing in NATO following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Finland's and Sweden's plans to join the alliance, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"They (Turkey) are a NATO ally.

They have been involved and helpful and trying to get dialogue going here between Russia and Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing. "So, nothing changes about their standing in the NATO alliance. And we're working to better clarify their position here (on Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO)."

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan said Ankara cannot view favorably the accession of Finland or Sweden to NATO, citing their "hospitality" toward Kurdish asylum seekers.