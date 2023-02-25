(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC news that he sees nothing in China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine that would benefit any country but Russia.

"I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia," Biden said on Friday.

Russia values China's sincere desire to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to the proposal.