WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States has not seen anything in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead to a change in Washington's strategic deterrent posture, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We monitor this (Russia's nuclear posture) the best we can every day and we haven't seen anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture. The Secretary (of Defense Lloyd Austin) is still comfortable and confident that our strategic deterrent posture is well configured to defend not only the homeland, but our allies and our partners," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also said that the Defense Department considers Russia's recent nuclear rhetoric as "dangerous."