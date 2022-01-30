UrduPoint.com

Nothing Indicates Beijing's Intention To Get Involved In Situation In Ukraine - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United States does not see that China intends to be involved in the situation in Ukraine in any way amid ongoing accusations of Russia's alleged plans to escalate the conflict, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday.

"I leave it for the Chinese leaders to speak for themselves. But we see no indication that China's going to get involved here in any meaningful way," Kirby said in an interview at the Full Court Press news show, when asked about the possibility of China's support to Russia in the situation around Ukraine.

Kirby added that in the event of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow will face "severe economic consequences," and its "isolation" will increase.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine and expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

