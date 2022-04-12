UrduPoint.com

Nothing Is Decided Until Abstainers Vote In French Presidential Polls - Lawmaker

Published April 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The outcome of the presidential runoff in France is hanging in balance after the top two candidates finished the first voting round with a paper-thin margin and a decades-high abstention rate, Thierry Mariani, a European Parliament lawmaker from France, told Sputnik

"In the second round, anything is possible. The pool of votes constituted by the 27% of abstainers is crucial. Many will go to vote realizing the choice offered," Mariani said.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is in for a rematch on April 24 against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen after winning 27.84% of the vote to Le Pen's 23.15%. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon took 21.95% and another far-right contender, Eric Zemmour won 7.07%. Altogether, more than half of the French voted for either the far-left or far-right, in a blow to centrist Macron.

Le Pen has secured the backing of Zemmour and far-right Euroskeptic Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who won 2% of the vote, while Macron has the support of the left, green and conservative leaders. A Tuesday poll for Les Echos showed her gaining on Macron by a percentage point, with 46% now backing her bid against Macron's 54%.

Mariani said Le Pen could find ample support among more than 70% of the French who voted against Macron. He described the conservative The Republicans party, whose candidate Valerie Pecresse failed to garner even 5%, as a "party in disarray" that could soon lose halve of its members over Pecresse's endorsement of Macron.

The lawmaker said the French would not be mistaken in the second round after seeing Macron put "world affairs" first. He criticized the sitting president for using international events as an excuse for not campaigning, a decision that may come back to bite him in the second round.

Macron, he argued, compares negatively with Le Pen, who stands for the Gaullist idea of a sovereign, non-aligned France, a member of the UN Security Council and a decisive player on the international scene.

"I believe that the time of the sovereigntists has come. No offense to the other candidates who raise the scarecrow of the far right: it no longer works," Mariani said.

