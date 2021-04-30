UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nothing Prevents US From Increasing Staffing Of Its Embassy To Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Nothing Prevents US From Increasing Staffing of Its Embassy to Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Nothing prevents the United States from increasing staffing of its embassy to Russia and resuming usual consular work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the embassy can hire 175 US citizens according to its quota.

Starting May 12, the US embassy will only provide consular services to US citizens in emergency situations and will also cease non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel. The diplomatic mission has expressed regret over the fact that it was forced to reduce the consular workforce by 75 percent because of "actions of the Russian government."

"In the context of the retaliatory measures taken by the Russian side aimed at ensuring parity in the conditions of the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, nothing prevents Washington from increasing the staffing of its embassy in Moscow," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The ministry said that 280 accredited employees will remain in the US embassy "without 400 locally recruited" Russian citizens, while its quote is 455, thus, it is not an issue "to resume the usual consular work."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the US embassy's decision to stop processing applications for non-immigrant visas shows the archaism of US diplomatic services.

"At first glance, the decision announced by the US Embassy to restrict the provision of consular services in Russia from May 12 of this year looks like a manifestation of the archaic and ineffective American consular and diplomatic services. They used forced reduction of local staff as the reason. It would be easier to say that we can not and we don't want to work," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russian consulates in the US issue visas in the same time frame as before ” under 10 days ” even with reduced staff.

"The American complaints that the new reality, which does not imply the hiring of 'assistants' to carry out official duties, allegedly came as a surprise to Washington sound silly. After the illegal seizure of Russian diplomatic property, the massive expulsions of our diplomats from the United States, as well as other large and small dirty tricks, to which we have always reacted with restraint, warning of the consequences, it is strange to hear American accusations against us of 'deliberate escalation,' the ministry said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States May Visa From Government

Recent Stories

Elderly Kashmiri politician, freedom struggle lead ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews prices in Ramzan Sasta Bazaar ..

7 minutes ago

PFA discards substandard ghee, milk

7 minutes ago

Tarin for accelerating pace of privatization

9 minutes ago

Trendy face masks in demand to wear on Eid

9 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 30 Apr 2 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.