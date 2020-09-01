UrduPoint.com
Nothing Taken From Russian Opposition Blogger Zhukov During Attack - Source

The two unknown assailants who beat Russian opposition activist and blogger Egor Zhukov, who was found guilty of inciting extremism last year, did not take anything from him, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The two unknown assailants who beat Russian opposition activist and blogger Egor Zhukov, who was found guilty of inciting extremism last year, did not take anything from him, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old blogger was beaten up next to his house in Moscow late on Sunday and had to go to a hospital for an MRI, according to Alexey Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station where Zhukov worked as a radio host. The police have opened a criminal case over the incident.

"The police officers who arrived at the scene established that the attackers had not taken anything from the victim. Thus, no material damage was caused," the source said, adding that law enforcement officers' attempts to catch the intruders with the help of a service dog had failed.

In August 2019, Zhukov was detained on suspicion of organizing unauthorized rallies in Moscow on July 27 of that year. This case was subsequently stopped, but Zhukov was later charged with public calls for extremism based on some of his YouTube channel videos and, in December, got a three-year suspended sentence and was prohibited from blogging for two years.

Following the Sunday attack on Zhukov, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that the police would find those responsible and hold them accountable.

Meanwhile, the European Commission expressed regrets over what happened to the Russian blogger, wishing him a speedy recovery. In addition, the EU body said that it expected those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice.

