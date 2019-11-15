UrduPoint.com
Nothing To Discuss In Normandy Four Format If Law On Donbas Status Buried - Putin

Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that if the law on the special status of Donbas, which expires on December 31, is not extended, there will be nothing to discuss in the Normandy Four format.

"A very important circumstance. On December 31, the law on the special status of Donbas expires ...

Then what? What will we discuss in the Normandy format? This is a key question," the Russian president said at a press conference following the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil.

"We hear from the leaders of Ukraine that another law on the special status of the Donbas may be adopted. Which one? After all, this is absolutely a key thing. If something is adopted that is not coordinated with the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, then everything will instantly go into a deadlock," Putin stressed.

