Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) England's Ben Stokes on Friday conceded that "nothing's worked" in a disastrous World Cup campaign.

The defending champions have lost five of their six matches to lie bottom of the 10-team table and another defeat on Saturday in Ahmedabad against arch-rivals Australia will end even their slimmest hopes of squeezing into the semi-finals.

"I think the problem is that we've been crap. To be honest with you, we've been crap," Stokes said.

"Everything we've tried throughout this World Cup, through trying to put pressure back onto the opposition in a way in which we know, or trying to soak up the pressure in a different way, which we know we've done before and been successful with, it's just not worked.

"

Stokes added: "Every opportunity that we've had in front of us where we feel like we can take control of the game, the opposition's managed to get it back towards them. And we've just not been able to put a full game together."

England have brushed aside any talk of an unlikely mathematical miracle of making the final-four even if they win their remaining three matches.

But a clash with five-time champions Australia does excite Stokes and his teammates, three months after an acrimonious Ashes series ended 2-2.