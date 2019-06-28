Notorious French 'doctor' who killed family released to abbey

A Frenchman who killed his parents, wife and children after pretending to be a successful doctor for two decades in a case that inspired a book and films was released Friday after 26 years in jail and immediately moved into a monastery

Jean-Claude Romand, 65, left the Saint-Maur prison near Bourges in central France and entered the nearby Benedictine monastery in Fontgombault where he is now expected to live.

"He was released last night," lawyer Jean-Louis Abad said on Friday.

A source close to the case, who asked not to be named, confirmed he had headed straight to the Fontgombault Abbey.

Romand's future place of residence has to be approved by the judiciary and it was not immediately clear what role he would play in the monastery.

One of France's most notorious killers, Romand murdered his parents, wife and two children in 1993 as they were about to learn about his double life.

He had spent nearly 20 years pretending he was a successful doctor and researcher working for the Geneva-based World Health Organization.

An appeals court granted Romand parole on April 25. He will be under electronic surveillance for two years.

The appeals court also barred him from contacting the civil parties involved in the case, and from talking to the media about his crimes.