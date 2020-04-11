Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afghanistan - Police

Afghan National Police officers on Saturday killed a Taliban commander and two others in a preemptive attack in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a statement from the local police said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Afghan National Police officers on Saturday killed a Taliban commander and two others in a preemptive attack in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a statement from the local police said.

According to the police statement, the notorious Taliban operative Noor Ahmad, who goes by the name Osama, and two of his associates were preemptively attacked and killed before they could carry out their plan to attack a police checkpoint in the Lash Wa Juwayn district.

Local Council Member Dadullah Qani told Sputnik that the commander was a key figure in the regional arm of the Taliban and had regularly planned and carried out attacks on Afghan forces in the region.

The Taliban have not yet made any comments.