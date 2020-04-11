UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed In Western Afghanistan - Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afghanistan - Police

Afghan National Police officers on Saturday killed a Taliban commander and two others in a preemptive attack in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a statement from the local police said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Afghan National Police officers on Saturday killed a Taliban commander and two others in a preemptive attack in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a statement from the local police said.

According to the police statement, the notorious Taliban operative Noor Ahmad, who goes by the name Osama, and two of his associates were preemptively attacked and killed before they could carry out their plan to attack a police checkpoint in the Lash Wa Juwayn district.

Local Council Member Dadullah Qani told Sputnik that the commander was a key figure in the regional arm of the Taliban and had regularly planned and carried out attacks on Afghan forces in the region.

The Taliban have not yet made any comments.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Police Farah Wa From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

VOA pushes back against White House 'propaganda' c ..

2 minutes ago

Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish ..

3 minutes ago

Michael Atherton looks forward to competitive Pak ..

4 minutes ago

Around 15.59% surplus witnessed in Pak-Italy trad ..

4 minutes ago

MNA for conducting an immediate survey of rainfall ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's Emergency Service Aircraft Dropping Tons ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.