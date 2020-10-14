Notre Dame Hammer Attacker Sentenced by French Court to 28 Years Imprisonment - Reports

Farid Ikken, an Algerian-born individual who in June 2017 launched a hammer attack in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that resulted in one police officer suffering injuries, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, the French newspaper Le Parisien reports on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Farid Ikken, an Algerian-born individual who in June 2017 launched a hammer attack in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that resulted in one police officer suffering injuries, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, the French newspaper Le Parisien reports on Wednesday.

The attack was deemed to be an act of terror, as Ikken is said to have shouted "this is for Syria" throughout the incident. Ikken was shot in the chest by another law enforcement officer responding to the attack, although his injuries were not fatal.

Investigators later found extremist propaganda at Ikken's residence, as well as a video of him swearing allegiance to the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).