Notre Dame Holds First Mass After Five-year Restoration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Newly restored Notre Dame cathedral held its first mass on Sunday, with Christians celebrating the return of the French capital's most famous place of worship after a historic re-opening ceremony.
The beloved Paris monument nearly burned down in 2019, but has been fully renovated inside and fitted with a new roof and spire during a frenzied five-year refit.
The inaugural mass was led by Paris archbishop Laurent Ulrich with 150 bishops and more than 100 priests from the capital in attendance, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.
The archbishop led prayers and consecrated a new altar which replaced the old one that was destroyed five years ago.
"Whether you are here in person in the cathedral or in front of a screen, including perhaps under the rain, I greet you with intense emotion," Ulrich told the congregation, referring to the small rain-drenched crowds outside watching events on public screens.
In a nod to France's ongoing political turmoil, he added that he "prayed also for our country that is looking to the future with worry."
A second mass in the evening at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) will be open to the public, with roughly 2,500 people who secured free tickets this week expected to attend.
The cathedral will open fully to visitors on December 16 via an online reservation system.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Rebels hail end of Assad rule in Syria15 seconds ago
-
Ghana ruling party candidate concedes in presidential election11 minutes ago
-
Ghana's ruling party candidate Bawumia says concedes defeat in election41 minutes ago
-
UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'50 minutes ago
-
South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push50 minutes ago
-
China says hopes Syria 'returns to stability as soon as possible'50 minutes ago
-
South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push1 hour ago
-
South Korea turmoil: what next?1 hour ago
-
Syrians topple and trample on statues of Assad's father2 hours ago
-
Syrian state TV hails 'victory' of 'revolution', fall of Assad2 hours ago
-
'Thieves': Romanians demand to vote after scrapped elections2 hours ago
-
'Waiting a long time for this': Damascus wakes up in rebel hands3 hours ago