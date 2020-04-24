Notre-Dame Rebuilding Halted Amid Pandemic to Resume on Monday - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The work on the rebuild of the Notre Dame cathedral, which was halted due to the pandemic, will gradually resume starting Monday, France Info reported on Thursday, citing a state agency in charge of the reconstruction.

The rebuilding was put on hold in March as part of efforts to avert the spread of the coronavirus. The cathedral's spokesman, Andre Finot, told Sputnik last week that, despite the pause in the works, architects still continued assessing the scale of the rebuilding remotely.

A major fire broke out at Notre-Dame on April 15, 2018, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure.

While the cause has not yet been determined, the French authorities have ruled out criminal motives.

The cathedral has since held two religious services - in June and on April 10. Access to both masses were limited, with only clergy and a few other people allowed in.

As of Wednesday, France reported 1,827 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to over 119,000. The death toll topped 21,000 after 544 new deaths recorded.

The lockdown in the country is set to last at least until May 11.