Notre-Dame Restoration Resumes In Paris As Gov't Prepares To Ease Lockdown - Reports

Restoration of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was resumed on Monday after a weeks-long suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown, media reported

It has been a little over a year since the devastating fire hit the iconic cathedral. Immediately after the disaster, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to the nation that repairs would be finished by 2024.

The restoration, however, has�been repeatedly interrupted due to bad weather conditions, bureaucratic obstacles, a high level of fire-caused pollution inside the church, and, most recently, the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the RTL broadcaster, ten people were already seen on the reconstruction site this morning, in line with the sanitary rules.

France has been on lockdown since March 17. As the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has been reducing steadily, the country plans to start a phased exit on May 11.

