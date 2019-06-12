Notre Dame to Hold First Service After Devastating Blaze on Saturday - Vicar

The first service in Notre Dame de Paris, following the devastating fire that badly ravaged the iconic cathedral, will be held on June 15, Philippe Marsset, vicar of the Paris archdiocese, told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The first service in Notre Dame de Paris , following the devastating fire that badly ravaged the iconic cathedral , will be held on June 15, Philippe Marsset, vicar of the Paris archdiocese, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the rector of the Notre Dame cathedral, Patrick Chauvet, said that, during the first service, which will be held exactly two months after the fire, the cathedral's altar would be consecrated.

"The first service after the fire will be held on Saturday afternoon," Marsset said.

He added that not all those wishing to attend the service would be allowed in.

"It's impossible. The number of people who will be allowed to be inside the cathedral is very limited. In addition, everyone will be wearing helmets on their heads.

There will be no journalists inside, only one tv channel," Marsset explained.

According to the vicar, another service will be held in front of the cathedral and will be open for all.

The major fire broke out at Notre Dame on April 15, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. The incident might have been caused by the reconstruction works that were ongoing at the cathedral.

According to the French prosecutor's office, the fire was most likely accidental in its nature. A number of international organizations and major companies have offered their assistance in reconstructing the landmark cathedral, while French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Notre Dame in five years.