Notre-Dame Workers Start Delicate Removal Of Fire-damaged Scaffolding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Workers at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday began the delicate task of removing tons of metal scaffolding that melted together during the fire that destroyed the monument's roof and spire last year, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

A lift carried workers into the middle of the tangled mass of tubes for a last evaluation, before others are lowered by ropes from a crane overhead to start sawing apart the scaffolding this week, officials said.

More Stories From World

