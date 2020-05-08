Notting Hill Carnival Canceled for 1st Time in Half Century Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The annual Notting Hill Carnival in London has been canceled for the first time since 1966 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The annual Notting Hill Carnival in London has been canceled for the first time since 1966 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said on Thursday.

The event was supposed to take place on August 30-31.

"Like all events around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that Notting Hill Carnival has faced many challenges this year. After lengthy consultations with our strategic partners and our Advisory Council, the board has taken the decision that this year's Carnival will not take place on the streets of Notting Hill as it has done for over 50 years," the statement read.

The event was also canceled so as not to put an additional burden on the ambulance services and health workers who are on duty in the area during the carnival.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to the streets of Notting Hill in 2021," the organizers added.

More than one million people attend the Notting Hill Carnival in West London annually. The carnival is notorious for increasing the crime rate in the district.

As of Thursday, the UK has reported 201,101 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 30,076 fatalities, both in hospitals and social care facilities.