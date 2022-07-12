Nova Kahhovka Head Calls Ukrainian Strike on City With US Weapons Crime Against Civilians

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region carried out by Ukrainian forces with the use of the US multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a crime against the civilian population, the head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik that high-precision US weapons such as HIMARS were used to carry out the strike. According to Leontyev, the strike resulted in the death of civilians, dozens of people were injured and hundreds were left without homes. A disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed.

"The information has already been confirmed that a large humanitarian hub was located right a few meters from the missile attack, and a boy with a disability remained on duty there for the night," Leontyev said, adding that the attack is a crime against the civilian population first of all.

Leontyev noted that the psychological effect desired by Kiev will not be achieved. He also considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a criminal.

"When you give an order to attack the center of a peaceful city, this is a crime, an obvious crime that has no statute of limitations. This is a real tragedy," Leontyev said.