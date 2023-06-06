UrduPoint.com

Nova Kakhovka Mayor Denies Reports About Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Blowing Up

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Nova Kakhovka Mayor Denies Reports About Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Blowing Up

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Nova Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev denied to Sputnik reports about the alleged blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

A number of Telegram channels on Tuesday disseminated reports that the plant had allegedly been blown up. Some published footage of a dam allegedly blown up by the Ukrainian military in the Kherson Region.

"This is nonsense! Everything is fine in the city," Leontyev said.

