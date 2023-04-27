Nova Kakhovka Subjected to Massive Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - City Administration

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 11:31 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Nova Kakhovka city in the Kherson region was subjected to a massive shelling by Ukrainian troops on Thursday, the local administration said, adding that the city suffered power cuts.

"As a result of the massive shelling of the Sokol district .

..� the equipment at the city electrical substation was damaged. As a result, all settlements of the Nova Kakhovka urban district were left without power supply," the administration wrote in its Telegram channel.

