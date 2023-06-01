UrduPoint.com

Nova Scotia Officials Say Continuing To Fight 'Out Of Control' Wildfires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Nova Scotia Officials Say Continuing to Fight 'Out of Control' Wildfires

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Firefighting crews are continuing to address major wildfires in Nova Scotia, with three of the blazes currently out of control, Nova Scotia Natural Resources and Renewables said in an official update on the situation.

"Crews continue to fight wildfires in parts of Nova Scotia," the update said on Wednesday.

Wildfires are characterized as "out of control" in: Barrington Lake, Shelburne County; Pubnivo, Yarmouth County; and Westwood Hills, Tantallon, according to the update. A wildfire in Hammonds Plains is 80% contained, the update also said.

People are urged to stay away from all wildfire areas, which collectively cover thousands of hectares, the update added.

More firefighters are arriving to help address the wildfires, including 17 from the US states of New York and New Hampshire, the update said.

