Novak Believes No New Steps to Be Taken at Face-to-Face OPEC+ Meeting on June 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he does not expect that a face-to-face meeting of OPEC+ on June 4 made a decision on any new steps.

"This will be the first face-to-face meeting in six months, we are waiting, as usual, for an assessment of the situation on the market. But I do not think there will be any new steps," Novak said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.