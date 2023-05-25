Novak Believes No New Steps To Be Taken At Face-to-Face OPEC+ Meeting On June 4
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he does not expect that a face-to-face meeting of OPEC+ on June 4 made a decision on any new steps.
"This will be the first face-to-face meeting in six months, we are waiting, as usual, for an assessment of the situation on the market. But I do not think there will be any new steps," Novak said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.