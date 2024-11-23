Novak Djokovic announces to be coached by Andy Murray

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Novak Djokovic announced on Saturday that his retired long-time rival Andy Murray is joining the 24-time Grand Slam-winning player's coaching team, starting at the Australian Open in January.

"I'm thrilled to have one of my biggest rivals on the same side of the net with me, this time as my coach. I look forward to starting the season with Andy and having him by my side in Melbourne, where we've shared many exceptional moments throughout our careers," Djokovic said in a statement.

Murray, 37, a three-time Grand Slam champion who retired from competitive tennis in August, said: "I am very excited about this and look forward to being on the same side of the net for a change."

Djokovic posted a video on X of him and the Scotsman, jokingly titled: "He never liked retirement anyway."

The 37-year-old Serb has won the Australian Open a record 10 times, defeating Murray in four finals.

