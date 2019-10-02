UrduPoint.com
Novak Says Alternative Nord Stream 2 Routes Exist If Denmark Refuses To Approve Project

Russia expects that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be built according to the initially set plans, although a contingency exists in the event Denmark decides to not approve construction through its territory, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia expects that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be built according to the initially set plans, although a contingency exists in the event Denmark decides to not approve construction through its territory, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The twin pipeline is set to deliver gas from Russia to Europe, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has to give consent for the planned construction.

"The project is being built and we are waiting on Denmark to give their approval. Of course, there are other options in case we do not receive such approval. It will just mean that the project will end up being slightly more expensive and take a bit more time to complete," Novak said at Russian Energy Week international forum.

Novak added that he did not see any reason why the project would not be approved in its original design.

On Tuesday, Gazprom announced that 83 percent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline � a 1,269-mile stretch in the Baltic Sea � had been completed.

The pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and carry 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas annually to Germany and further on to Central Europe.

The project has long drawn opposition from a number of countries, especially Ukraine, which claims that Moscow plans to deprive Kiev of its gas transit revenues. The United States, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas to its overseas allies, insists that the project will make Europe dependent on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims.

