Novak Says No Need To Further Cut OPEC+ Quotas As All Members Committed To Deal

Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:13 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that there is no need to further reduce oil output within the OPEC+ deal, as all its signatories are largely committed to the agreement.

"This is not necessary right now.

However, we agreed to discuss the situation every month," the minister told Handelsblatt newspaper, answering the relevant question.

"As for now, everyone is sticking pretty closely to the agreement," Novak added.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022. Earlier in June, the parties agreed to extend the deal until the end of July.

