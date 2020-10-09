Novak Says Russia, Germany in Talks on 'Green' Technologies for Energy Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia and Germany are discussing joint research into energy production with the use of new "green" technologies, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the World Energy Week LIVE event.

Countries across the world are making effort to create their own energy security systems, typically based on alternative sources of energy, Novak said, pointing to Russia's particular interest in hydrogen energy.

Russia is ready to engage in joint studies related to "green" technologies for energy production with other countries, the minister went on to say. Novak recalled that Russian experts had recently held a meeting with German partners, and an agreement had been reached to sign a memorandum on relevant cooperation later.