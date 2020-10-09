UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Says Russia, Germany In Talks On 'Green' Technologies For Energy Production

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Novak Says Russia, Germany in Talks on 'Green' Technologies for Energy Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia and Germany are discussing joint research into energy production with the use of new "green" technologies, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the World Energy Week LIVE event.

Countries across the world are making effort to create their own energy security systems, typically based on alternative sources of energy, Novak said, pointing to Russia's particular interest in hydrogen energy.

Russia is ready to engage in joint studies related to "green" technologies for energy production with other countries, the minister went on to say. Novak recalled that Russian experts had recently held a meeting with German partners, and an agreement had been reached to sign a memorandum on relevant cooperation later.

Related Topics

World Russia German Germany Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

36 seconds ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

11 minutes ago

GCC voices concern over continued war between Azer ..

36 minutes ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

46 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

1 hour ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.